F1 aside, Max Verstappen won on his GT3 race debut this weekend!

Verstappen has repeatedly stated that racing in other categories, especially endurance racing, is a hobby and a great passion of his outside of Formula 1. He is known to be an avid sim racer, often competing in virtual endurance events. He called it his passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too and said he is enthusiastic about racing, even outside of Formula 1.

He described the Nürburgring Nordschleife ("The Green Hell") as being "at the top of my list of tracks I want to race on" due to its challenging and demanding nature. He drove Ferrari 296 GT3 run by the Emil Frey Racing team alongside Chris Lulham. Max started third, took the lead on the first lap, and built a substantial lead during his opening stints before handing the car over to Lulham, who brought it home for the win.