Lithuania's Baciuška wins 2025 Dakar Rally longest stage, Sanders dominates the motorbikes

Lithuanian driver Rokas Baciuška proved he's a contender in the Dakar Rally when he won the longest stage in the Saudi Arabia desert on Monday.

Baciuška was 22 minutes off the lead starting the second half of the two-day, 967-kilometer second stage. But on the day's 341-kilometer drive back to Bisha, he finished within seven minutes of provisional winner Yazeed Al Rajhi, and hours later was promoted to stage winner.

Baciuška was given back time lost for faulty refuelling, giving him the win by nearly three minutes over Al Rajhi. Juan Cruz Yacopini of Argentina was also promoted after the race to third, giving the Overdrive Racing team's Toyotas 1-2-3 on the stage.

Al Rajhi and Nasser Al-Attiyah's Dacia duelled over the entire stage, and were as close as 20 seconds apart. But at the finish they were penalised two and four minutes respectively for exceeding speed limits.

Baciuška's credentials aren't in dispute. He made the podium in his first three Dakars in the buggy classes, and turned them into world rally-raid titles the last three years.

This year he's stepped up to the major car category, reunited with his first Dakar co-driver, Oriol Mena, after his usual partner Oriol Vidal withdrew with a back injury. They got off to a horrible start on stage one when mechanical problems cost them 2 hours, 20 minutes.

But by Sunday night, despite another late mishap, Baciuška was only 22 minutes off the pace.