2025 Dakar Rally: Competitors tackle Stage 5

In Pics: Participants tackle harsh terrain throughout the 428 km special stage on Day 7 of the arduous rally between AlUla and Hail in Saudi Arabia
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Arunas Gelazninkas of Lithuania rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Arunas Gelazninkas of Lithuania rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Viktor Chytka, both of the Czech Republic, race their Ford during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Viktor Chytka, both of the Czech Republic, race their Ford during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Rider Bradley Cox competes during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Rider Bradley Cox competes during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Rider Jordan Strachan of Canada competes during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Rider Jordan Strachan of Canada competes during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Dacia driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger compete during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Dacia driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger compete during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Guillaume Chollet of France rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Guillaume Chollet of France rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
A man takes a photo of Driver Mattias Ekstrom and co-driver Emil Bergkvist during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
A man takes a photo of Driver Mattias Ekstrom and co-driver Emil Bergkvist during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Jeremy Miroir of France rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Jeremy Miroir of France rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Driver Guy David Botterill and co-driver Dennis Murphy compete during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Driver Guy David Botterill and co-driver Dennis Murphy compete during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025AP / Christophe Ena
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
Al-Attiyah, Van Beveren stripped of Dakar Rally Stage 5 wins
Dakar Rally 2025

