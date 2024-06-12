Mumbai International Film Festival to screen 4 titles for differently-abled festival attendees

The upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival, which is set to be held from June 15, will showcase four titles for the visually and hearing impaired set of people attending the festival.

The four films will be featured in the Divyang Jan categories. Viewers will get to delve into the world of animation with episodes from Little Krishna: The Horror Cave and Little Krishna: Challenge of the Brute and Jay Jagannath.

Additionally, the short film, Cross Over by Methil Devik will also be screened at the festival.