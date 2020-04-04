The previous editions of Live From HQ and #LiveInYourLivingRoom saw performances by Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna and Karan Singh Magic, and acts like Aisi Taisi Democracy. Now Big Bad Wolf Entertainment and BookMyShow bring Live From HQ - Spoken Word Edition. The virtual event will bring India’s most loved poets and storytellers straight to your home.

Expect performances by popular artists such as actor Adil Hussain (Life of Pi, English Vnglish), lyricist Swanand Kirkire (the man behind songs such as Aal Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Tu Kisi Rail Si from Masaan), actor Kubbra Sait (Scared Games and Jawaani Jaaneman), actor Arunoday Singh (Mohenjo Daro), actor and writer Hussain Dalal ( Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Greater Elephant), and comedian Danish Sait.

The artistes will perform poetry, stories, sonnets and shayari in multiple languages for audiences starting April 4 until April 12.



Here is the schedule

April 4 - Arunoday Singh

April 5 - Kubbra Sait

April 6 - Swanand Kirkire

April 7 - Adil Hussain

April 8- Hussain Dalal

April 9- Danish Sait

April 10 - Hussain Haidry

April 11- Harnidh Kaur

April 12 - Danish Husain



Viewers can register to watch Live from HQ – Spoken Word Edition through the BookMyShow website and app, absolutely free of cost.

