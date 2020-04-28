Aiming at connecting litterateurs across the world, with an essence of inclusivity, Clips and Pages launches the first-ever women's online lit fest, E-lit.



Starting the first week of April, the first chapter of the festival commenced with a session by the award-winning journalist Nibedita Sen on Politicians as Mass Communicators followed by a session of Urdu poetry by a veterinary doctor and multilingual poet from Jammu and Kashmir, Radhika Sharma. Through her verses the poetess dealt with finding peace amidst chaos during the current lockdown.



Later in the month, the festival showcased creative prodigies like Sukanya Majumder from IISC Bangalore, Pratik Jaitapkar and IIT Kharagpur student Rajnandni Sharma. Festival founder Sukanya Basu Mallik said, “Our aim was to entertain and yet add value to the lives of those who are currently under home quarantine or lockdown. Literature makes life better and we wanted to resolve the bitterness that's enveloping the world through the virus via literature. We're going to be there for the people until Covid-19 is gone."

The on-going festival that continues unabated aims at keeping the young literatis connected and provide a platform for captivating discussions.