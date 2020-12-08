For two years now Aastha Atray Banan has been hosting a podcast Love Aaj Kal that facilitates non-judgmental and candid conversation on topics like love, sex and relationship. The uninhibited chats raised eyebrows and issues that are often brushed under the carpet. The spunky and brave host and author of books like His Monsoon Bride, Games Girls Play and more believes India as a country can’t fit in a box. Excerpts:

Your podcast Love Aaj Kal has had a successful run. Tell us how has the journey been?

We started out two years ago when most people didn’t know about podcasts. The aim was to have a conversation no one else was having, and we have continued to do that. People had reached out to us with their deepest love and life questions and the podcast has taken a life of its own. Four seasons down we are trying to up the content by making sure the conversation around love sex and relationships is candid and non-judgmental.

Though Indians have become more open about their sexuality, there is a renewed debate and movement on stopping interfaith marriages. How contradictory are these two features according to you and is this the new India?

India is a country that can’t be fit in a box. Everything happens simultaneously. The best thing about now is that we are all talking about it, especially on social media, so nothing is swept under the carpet anymore. Even creators like us are taking on these issues, as talking is the first step to make a change.

You are also a published author. What are you working on now?

I am working on my fifth book, which is non-fiction with HarperCollins and is about modern love in India, which stems out of experiences of doing the podcast.