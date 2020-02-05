We just planned something incredible for you

Give the sappy, boring Valentine's Day dinner a miss this year and plan something livelier and groovy. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your bae, your squad, or not celebrating it at all, the city is set to host some fantastic artistes from all across the country who will perform live during the week.

So, don't stay in and head out to these amazing gigs for some incredible live music performances:

Monkey Bar | February 14

Experimental electronica duo Paloma and Adil go live at Monkey Bar this Valentine's Day; show up to explore some interesting beats, great cocktails and comfort grub.

When: 8 pm

Tantra, The Park | February 14

One of the most prolific DJs in the country, DJ Akhtar goes live at Tantra on February 14; expect to find some old school Bolly hits and some interesting re-masters which will go on till 4 am! Plus, great booze, of course.

When: 5 pm

Refinery 091 | February 14

Mumbai-based singer and YouTube sensation Aasa Singh will perform a soulful medley of hits at Refinery 091 this Valentine's Day.

When: 9 pm

Vault Lounge Bar | February 15

A Tool tribute was a long time coming, and it is finally happening in the city, right after Valentine's Day. The least you can do is show up to this perfectly-timed gig!

When: 6:30 pm

UG Reincarnated | February 15

Bollywood's favourite mixer, DJ Aqeel is headed this way and will perform a set at UG Reincarnated where you'll also find unlimited drinks package at Rs 1,500 Al, free shots for ladies and free entry till 9 pm.

When: 7 pm

Echoes | February 12

Echoes is hosting Living Room Sessions featuring live music from Apurva Tamang; you'll also find speakeasy drinks and classic cocktail and Sangrias for re. 1 every time you order a second drink for you.

When: 8pm