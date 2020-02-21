Bangalore-based songwriter and producer Sanoli Chowdhury first got noticed when she released her debut EP The Futile Search for Elegance in 2018, as it boasted of a soundscape defined by a seated, sonic vulnerability. This month saw the release of her third EP It's All a Monotonous Game; the five-track EP is unhurried and features tracks like Voice notes sent by you’ – where she put together a few voice notes sent to her alongside lo-fi recordings.

The producer who was born in Kolkata but raised in Bangalore has also been signed on by London-based management agency, United Sound Entertainment, and recently spoke to us about her newest outing:

Tell us a little about your new EP

It draws attention towards love, loss and relationships. The flow of thought diverted towards a certain momentary feeling allows me to express myself through the process of acceptance and growth. Having said that, the songs were written about a year ago, some even more. I don’t necessarily feel the same way at present but I think that’s also the point.

The cover art for It's All a Monotonous Game

Tell us about the music you’ve focused on...

Sonically, I like to think of it as an introduction that had led to my understanding and love for monotonous, repetitive and ambient tones. To feel the music, I think it’s important to allow it to breathe. By this I mean, giving an element some space before building up from it. It’s not always necessary to have constant alterations in one’s music. An element needs time to conclude, it needs to be given some credit for its part in the song and all together they provide you with an aesthetic narrative.

How would you define your sound?

I don’t have a specific answer… something along the lines of ambient, lo-fi (mostly all the new tunes), alternative, monotonous and repetitive. But, to be honest, the best way to define it would be that it is ever-changing. I find myself constantly experimenting and trying to discover new sounds. I wouldn’t like to be confined within a certain genre; dynamics are fun!

What are some of your foundational influences?

I try to take inspiration from elements I hear daily, anything that is sonically interesting catches my ear. I do however have quite a few artists that have played a certain influence. Tom Misch, Laura Misch, Steve Wilson, Plini, Tora, Too Ugly, and many more! Along with that, a lot of lo-fi playlists that circulate on YouTube are always on repeat whenever I get a chance and those have played a massive influence on the recent stuff I’ve been working on. Especially Chillhop Music, they have some great artists that I love listening to!

Having said all of this though, I think the biggest influence for me, even sonically has been – people. Experiences with people, relationships have shaped a certain understanding that allows me to function at the very momentary level.

Do you enjoy the independent music scene in the country right now?

I enjoy listening to a ton of independent artists, many of which are immensely talented and good at what they do. I do believe there has been a certain growth in the industry. A lot of newer artists have been given a platform to showcase their work and that’s great, happy for every artist that has been able to satisfactorily promote their music!