More and more writers have been making use of their virtual platforms to connect with their readers amid the global slowdown. And Chocolate writer Joanne Harris is doing it too; Harris who wrote the best-selling 1999 novel (which was also adapted into the Juliette Binoche film of the same name) has been consistently sharing some very useful insight on her YouTube channel, mainly aimed at aspiring writers. The Ten Things About Writing series is designed like virtual seminars in celebration of her new book which is also called The Ten Things About Writing; it is a collection of concise, funny lists of advice and insider industry help and covers all aspects of the writing process and story development.

Harris’ new series features short 10-12 minute videos where she explores each aspect of writing and creative development, from starting on your draft to nuances of editing to getting to know your characters. “One of the things you have to do when you get a full first draft is that you have to look at it again and knock it into shape,” Harris says in oen of her videos aimed at explaining how self-editing can be perfected. One of her most crucial editing pointers is reading aloud the work that you’ve done, even if it feels weird.

“Read aloud always. You may feel a bit strange doing this at first. That’s fine, you’ll get used to it, read to the wall, read to your cat. Some people actually benefit from recording their reading if they have a particularly audio-based mind. Find out what works for you but reading alihd generally works for almost everybody,” Harris confirms. One of her most popular virtual sessions is the one where she talks about getting published in which she sheds some insider knowledge on submissions procedures, handling publishers and agents and avoiding vanity publishers.