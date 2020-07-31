We could always use more productive virtual streaming and BookMyShow’s Festival of Festivals is a three-day cultural extravaganza which has something for everyone. The festival which kicks of on August 14 has curated a great catalogue of thirteen online events, starting from fitness workshops, children’s film festivals, culinary showcase, and much more. The Fitness Arts Festival, for instance, is one-of-a-kind festival which has a holistic focus and you can learn DIY wellness hacks with the help of art therapy, sustainable living workshops.

The first day of the festival will also host an International Kids Film Festival. IKFF endeavours to introduce kids to the magic of cinema and utilise its power to inspire, educate and entertain. In 2019, IKFF reached over 2 million children across 9000 schools and gave them a cinematic experience like never before! With over 200 films carefully curated from more than 40 countries, and many live interactive activities and workshops. IKFF 2020, scheduled for November, promises to be yet another enriching adventure for kids.

Festival of Festivals will also host the India Beach Fashion Week which aims to build the largest platform of lifestyle tourism via key designers and brands to highlight fashionable resort and beach living, fashion travel and destinations, fitness and adventure, wellness and sustainability. Mehfil: A Kommune Evening will see the main stage come alive as a two-hour extravaganza, in a grand sit-down event with poets, storytellers, and musicians from around the country, brought together to celebrate the greatness of a single language. Tickets to the virtual festival are priced at Rs 99 onward, and you can find more details here

