Mumbai-based National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) introduced their digital series of concerts and shows titled NCPA@home in April this year. Through this initiative, patrons are able to watch performances by some of the finest artistes on NCPA's official YouTube channel. The series includes Indian music, dance, and International music performances. This week, the series features artistes such as TM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Sabir Khan and Priyadarshini Govind.

Here's what you can expect:

Art & Activism by Carnatic vocalist, writer, activist and author TM Krishna

Don't miss this talk by Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. Krishna, who is also a writer and activist will discuss the intersection of the individual and the art.

Note: This event was a part of Tata Literature Live, the Mumbai LitFest, held on November 16, 2018, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA.

June 3, June 2020, 6 pm IST

NCPA International Jazz Festival ’19: Jam Session

Watch the finale of the International Jazz Festival ’19. The jazz session features 25 musicians from across the world and also includes a repertoire from the Great American Songbook. Listen to some stellar musicians, fabulous improvisation and above all – the highest standards of jazz music.

June 4, 2020, 6 pm IST



Zakir Hussain with Anantha R. Krishnan (mridangam); Navin Sharma (dholak) & Sabir Khan (sarangi)

This session brings together percussion from three music traditions: North and South Indian art music, and Indian folk music. World-renowned percussionist Zakir Hussain and young Anantha Krishnan, grandson and disciple of the legendary mridangam maestro Palghat R Raghu, will strike a conversation with their respective instruments. They will be joined by Navin Sharma who is a disciple of Zakir Hussain’s father, the legendary maestro Alla Rakha. Sabir Khan, son and disciple of the legendary sarangi maestro Sultan Khan, will provide melodic context for the rhythmic improvisations.

Note: This event was staged at the Tata Theatre on December 11, 2016, as a part of NCPA's annual travelling festival titled 'Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: from here to eternity’.

June 5, 2020, 6 pm IST

Symphony Orchestra of India: Opera gala celebrating the days of Moscow in Mumbai

This will be a special opera gala featuring some of the most popular excerpts from operas by Verdi, Donizetti, Mozart and others. The Symphony Orchestra of India was joined by leading singers from Russia: soprano Antonina Vesenina, mezzo-soprano Alina Yarovaya, tenor Alexey Tatarintsev, and bass Grigori Solovyov. Conductor Mikhail Shekhtman led this evening celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NCPA.

June 6, 2020, 6 pm IST

HASATI by Priyadarsini Govind

Hasati, a performance by Priyadarsini Govind was conceptualised with hasya or humour as the theme. It brings together elements of humour and its different shades in Indian poetry through Bharatanatyam. Priyadarshini performed at the NCPA Mudra Dance Festival in 2019.

June 7, 2020, 6 pm IST



Details: http://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1