If you’re an aspiring writer with the gift of time (read: quarantine), virtual literary workshops should really be on your radar. Luckily many desi writers and editor communities are coming up with ways to engage young writers. Bound India, which is a community of writers, publishers and artists and is also an alternative education company has been hosting several online workshops on advanced poetry, publishing, creative non fiction etc. Their next batch of online workshops sound even more exciting.

Essayist and spoken word poet Pragya Bhagat will conduct a memoir writing class which will be hosted by Bound on Zoom, on multiple dates in July. This beginner-friendly course is an introduction to the memoir genre. Participants will read, discuss, reflect, provide each other feedback, and speak our truth through their stories. They will also learn how to apply the techniques of fiction writing into non-fiction and create a safe space that allows them to be both vulnerable and honest and how to convert a memory into a scene and how to develop characters.

Illustrator and graphic novelist Abhijet Kini already is known for creations likeThe Essential Angry Maushi and the Rhyme Fighters collections. Kini will conduct a session on the basics of creating a graphic novel where people can learn to create characters, stories and graphic novels using all the techniques and layout structures as well as perfecting their comic writing. Moreover, Bound will also host an advanced poetry class on Zoom by Pragya Bhagat which will explore the technique and form of poetry writing. Find more details here