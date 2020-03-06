Rashi Kankaria’s first toddler subject was her son; the fine art photographer turned a new page when she started pursuing infant, newborn and family photography, and makes a living capturing some of the happiest moments in people’s lives. “People think ‘how is someone going to make a living out of this, it doesn’t sound feasible’. But it has worked out well enough,” she tells us. We chat with the photographer to learn more about her happy trajectory:

Tell us how you got your start

I was a fine art photographer and I also used to do film photography; I had my own dark room as well. But when I became pregnant with my son nine years back, I became allergic to the chemicals. So, I just picked up my camera and started photographing my son, it eventually led me to this.

What cameras do you use?

Canon 5D Mark IV; primarily 24-70 lens and 85 mm at times.

One of Kankaria's most interesting works

What has been the most significant challenge while photographing children?

You need patience obviously (laughs), but you do need to enjoy it. Every child needs to be dealt with so differently. Before you can start asking people to pay you, you really need some hands-on knowledge, you need to know what you’re doing, especially when it comes to newborns

When did you realise you’re popular in this niche?

I think when I started taking parts in exhibitions. In four-five years, people already knew what I did. They were like, ‘I already know your work! We’ll come to you.’

Women who have inspired you?

My mum she’s been such a backbone. Also Claire Elliot, who did a one-on-one workshop with me in newborn photography training in the UK