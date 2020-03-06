Malvika Periwal is one of the most sought-after photographers in the city; the young artist started her own company in 2013, but it has been no cakewalk for Periwal who’s hearing impaired since her birth. The photographer who cites pioneering lenswomen Anne Leibovitz and Susan Sontag as her influences opens up about her journey:

Tell us a little about how you ventured into photography

My journey in photography was never planned. I was gifted my first camera when I was 18 and explored all kinds of photography like travel, street and nature photography. I quickly learned that I enjoyed photographing people– it just intrigued me more.

After graduating in Fine Arts from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London, I had the opportunity to train with celebrity photographers Dabboo Ratnani, and Rohan Shrestha in Mumbai.

Wedding photography by Periwal

What camera(s) do you usually use?

I use Canon EOS R and Canon 5D Mark IV. I also have a wide range of lenses like 24-70mm, 35mm, 50mm, 100mm macro lens, 70-200mm lens, and Profoto A1 flash, and other accessories.

Can you tell us a little about your biggest influences?

My parents have first and foremost been my biggest influence when it came to photography. I don’t think I would have taken it seriously if they hadn’t pushed me to take it further.

A stunning shot by Periwal

Have you ever come across a challenge which a male photographer probably wouldn't have faced?

As photographers, we have to work long hours and travel a lot and carry heavy equipment. Apart from being a woman photographer, I am also hearing impaired since birth, hence it took me a long time to convince people of my abilities.