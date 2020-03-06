Debadrita Chatterjee is responsible for bringing some of the most impeccable theatrical productions to the city; her company Leopard Creations recently brought the fantastic Baap ke Baap featuring Asrani and Padmini Kolhapure. But needless to say, it hasn’t been a cakewalk. “It’s unfortunate but most sponsors are only keen about plays featuring A-listers; we can’t always bring in Naseeruddin Shah or Anupam Kher. We also need to sustain the culture, there are people who rant about a Rs 1,000 ticket but that’s what your drink costs!” she tells us. We got chatting with Chatterjee about her new production, some behind the scene details and more:

You’re coming out with your own play…

Yes, it’s called Wine in the Coffee Mug, it’s a hit at the kinds of hypocrisy we see around us. It talks about feminism today, about how the Me Too movement has shaped our culture.

Debadrita's new play will release this year

Is it based on personal experiences?

Somewhat, yes. I believe in true equality. I remember I was at a work discussion, and one guy had something to say. But he was so reluctant, he was like, ‘No, whatever you think is okay.’ That’s not right, there should be a true sense of equality, no one needs to feel intimidated post Me Too.

How did you get your start?

A few years back Mahesh Bhatt wanted me to bring his play to Kolkata, The Last Salute it was about Muntadhar al-Zaidi who had thrown a shoe at George W Bush, that’s how it began. I was also able to bring Naseer ji in the city for The Caine Mutiny Court Martial soon after.

Women who have inspired you

My teacher Sinjini Sengupta, she was a single mum. She got divorced at 26, and never took any alimony and raised her son herself.