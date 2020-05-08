Rahul Das’ genre-bending experimental/alternative rock outfit SundogProject has often let go of theoretical hang-ups in favour of cultivating newer sonic curiosities. Das’ output is singularly diverse and some of his self-exploratory work has only strengthened our musical lexicons. The producer has adapted the solo moniker OORT, under which he just released a self-titled, four-track EP, which navigates dark electronica. We caught up with Das to learn more about his stunning his creative process:

Tell us about the new EP and some of the influences behind it

The EP is part of a collection of electronic tracks that I composed last year. The songs are a weird mix of leftfield techno/industrial/electronica/ trap all varying and flickering within each other often displaying polar but dark and intense moods. I try to not adhere to genres and make whatever I think is interesting in the moment, although some rough influences may be the likes of artistes such as Moderat, Trentemoller, Apparat, Aphex Twins to more contemporary acts like Tzusing, Kwartz.

Tell us about the kind of music you've focused on

Along with Oort I also compose music under the moniker SundogProject and between these acts my influences are very varied and polar. And hence, I don't really consciously focus on a particular type of music as such. With Sundog I tend to go towards the alternative/electronic/rock space and with Oort I tend to go more towards dark electronica/dance.

How would you define your sound?

A fuzzy cocktail of electricity, flickering color gradients and telepathic static with a dollop of sensual intensity.

Can you tell us a little about your foundational years?

I have been making music for quite some time now. After tinkering about on my own, secretly for a while, I started SundogProject in 2011 and finally started Oort in 2017. There was a space in my being for dark electronic/dance music that I manifested through another act altogether, that is Oort. The first main live show with Oort was incidentally with an international electronic music giant and a big influence, Apparat. It was a memorable way to start things out (for Oort), I guess.

How are you staying close to your craft amid the lockdown?

Well, music composition is a solitary craft in the end (at least for me) so the process hasn't really changed because of the lockdown. To mark the release I did a couple of visual-heavy livestream performances which are now archived and can be found on the Oort (www.facebook.com/oortelectric ) and SundogProject (www.facebook.com/ sundogproject) facebook pages.

Do you enjoy the alternative music scene in the country?

Yes and No. The alternative music scene in the country is very small/elite and usually runs in closed circles. That being said there are a lot of acts I love and support. There is a lot of talent and taste amongst musicians in the country in the alternative space now (as opposed to 10-15 years back) I feel.

Can you tell us what you're planning next?

A lot of the material for the second Oort record is shaping up well (because of the lockdown seclusion). Might release some material later this year. Some tracks from my other act SundogProject are near completion and will definitely be released soon, later this year.