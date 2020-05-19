Desi comics haven’t missed a beat when it comes to keeping us ROFL-ing amid the current crisis, and since now we need them more than ever, they are bringing the jokes and banter right to our screens. More and more stand-up comedians are hosting virtual shows via Zoom or other portals during the quarantine. And while it may be awhile before we see people gathering for a stand-up show, you can totally make some time for these hilarious online acts this month. Have a look



May 19 | 11:30 pm

If you’ve tried taking quarantine relationship advice from everyone, why not ask your favorite comedians too? RelationSHIT Advice is a panel show hosted by Raunaq Rajani where he invites three of his comedian friends, this week it will feature comedians Gursimran Khamba, Karunesh Talwar and Aishwarya Mohanraj. They read out questions from the agony aunt columns of newspapers and offer absolutely unsolicited advice, and of course, casual roasting, jokes and a lot more. You can find more details here.

May 23 | 5 pm

TVF star Vipul Goyal is going live this month where he will be performing some of his most relatable jokes and funny observations. The comedian who has been consistently touring the last few years will be recycling some of his earlier successful material, so you’ve missed out on his live gigs, this is a great place to catch up. You can find more details here.

May 27 | 9 pm

The big bad roast is back and this time it will be streamed live on Zoom. The Circuit’s SitDown Comedy Festival is a hosting a brand new roast where Roastmaster General Tanmay Bhat will come together with popular names like Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Sonali Thakker and Sapan Verma to make things super tense. Don’t miss out. You can find more details here.

May 27 | 7 pm

The famous EIC Charcha featuring the boys of East India Comedy collective is coming online where Sahil Shah, Sapan Verma, Azeem Banatwalla, and Angad Singh Ranyal will sit together for a fun chat about everything that’s trending in the world right now. You cand find more details here.

May 31 | 9 pm

You’ve seen her roasting almost everyone but now internet sensation Kusha Kapila aka Billi Maasi is set to be roasted by her comedy pals. Roastmaster Supriya Joshi, along with roasters Shreeja Chaturvedi, Aakash Gupta, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Devanshi Shah and Sumaira Shaikh are bringing their arsenal at Kusha for a dynamite evening. You can find more details here.