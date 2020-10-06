We finally have a look at K-Pop band BLACKPINK's much-awaited Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, which is set to release later this month. The streaming platform has shared a trailer from the film and it features some pretty unfiltered and real moments and follows on from the release of the four-member band newest album titled The Album.

“As BLACKPINK continues reaching new heights in their career – from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella – each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success,” says a statement about the documentary.

The 1:59 minute trailer features some previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the band's sold-out concerts and also explores their journey till now. It also takes a deep dive into the individual journeys of band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa and charts their trajectory to becoming the most sought-after K-Pop stars of the decade. The band members are also seen getting pretty honest about their personal struggles and creative process in the documentary.

BLACKPINK came together in 2016 and currently the highest-charting female Korean act. Blackpink is also the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their hit single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" (2018). The music video for Lovesick, a track from their newest album just crossed 100 million views on YouTube. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky is set to release on Netflix October 14.