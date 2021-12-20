ITC Royal Bengal and Sonar pay tribute to the cultural heritage of Bengal with Art of Celebration

While one is a Shola Christmas Tree the other is a Dutch-Bengal style inspired patachitra art tree

The Shola Christmas

The Shola Christmas tree at ITC Sonar

ITC Hotels in the city are paying tribute to Bengal’s cultural heritage with Art of Celebration this festive season. While ITC Sonar installs a Shola Christmas Tree, a unique amalgamation of traditional hand-crafted shola in a contemporary design, celebrating the age-old sholapith craft, ITC Royal Bengal embraces the 19th-century Dutch-Bengal style of patachitra art with a hand-painted tree by local artist Soumyadeep Roy.

Dutch-Bengal style Christmas tree
Dutch-Bengal style Christmas tree at ITC Royal Bengal

Both the installations are part of ITC Hotels’ WelcomArt initiative that celebrates indigenous art, providing a platform to local artists. The artistic trees will be on display at the star hotels during Christmas and New Year.

