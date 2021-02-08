After a long break, these museums have been reopened with safety precautions in place. Here’s our list of unique museums that will surely make for an interesting outing.

Nimhans Brain Museum

This museum might leave you fascinated or sleepless for days, there is no in-between. They have a collection of 400 human brains that have been retained for over 35 years that are displayed in plastic jars. The museum exhibits brains that were affected by various diseases or injuries. The exciting part about it is that visitors are allowed to touch and feel the real human brain on request. At Hosur Main Road.

Museum of Indian Paper Money

Businessman Rezwan Razack’s personal collection of Indian currency notes has given form to this museum. For people fond of collecting notes and learning about the history of our country, this museum is the best spot. The notes take us back to a time before British took control to the pre-Independence era, as well as demonetised notes. It has over 700 artifacts and is kept in a temperature controlled environment to ensure the papers don’t get damaged. At Ashok Nagar.

Janapada Loka

Karnataka has a rich folk culture that most are unaware of. This is an open-air museum that covers over 13 acres and is dedicated to the culture and tradition of the state. It features a wide collection of folk art, traditional crafts, household items and other interesting artifacts. They have made sections in the museum dedicated to different kinds of folk cultures that provide an insightful experience. At Bangalore – Mysore highway.

Indian Music Experience

India has had a rich culture of music and here’s the best place for music lovers to experience and explore the evolution of Indian music. The museum also includes a sound garden that is made entirely of natural materials, giving out unique sounds and music. They also offer classes for anyone interested in learning instruments or vocals. At JP Nagar.

Museum of Communication

The museum takes us back in time to how communication worked. It has collections of stamps dating back to the time of independence, uniforms of post officers, telephones, typewriters, Morse transmitters, post boxes, cycles etc. At Ashok Nagar.