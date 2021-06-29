Rock band Parikrama turned thirty this June and ushered in the milestone with a new line of merchandise. The band, which started its roll in 1991, launched a collection of tees and hoodies, emblazoned with the band’s logo. All proceeds go to The Society for Himalayan Environment and Geology, the organisation that provides Covid support kits in rural Uttarakhand.

One of the tees from the line pays homage to the band’s late lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa who passed away in Kurseong on February 14, 2020. The black tee bears the words, ‘Sonam Sherpa Forever.’ Sherpa was one of the founding members of the band. The Malik brothers, Nitin and Subir, first met Sonam at a festival in Kirori Mal College, New Delhi and the band’s first show was held at a Delhi school.

On July 2, Parikrama will be part of a fundraising show curated for the Care for Manipur initiative, that is working for Covid Relief in the northeastern state of Manipur, as it struggles with the continuing effects of the pandemic.