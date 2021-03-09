With an intention to bring the written word and the arts practised to the limelight, One Page Spotlight rolls out its first edition of Spotlight Literature Festival from March 12-14. Themed as 'Breaking the regional barriers', the virtual festival will see seasoned as well as promising and upcoming writers, thinkers, musicians, publishers, filmmakers, and artists from across the country.

The three-day festival will consist of over 12 distinctive genres, featuring about 70 writers. Some of the noted acclaimed and established personalities that the festival would see include Danish Husain (Dastangoi), Amandeep Sandhu (Non-fiction writer), Preethi Nagaraj (political analyst), Kala Ramesh (Japanese poetry), Nabina Das (Poet), Raghavendra MK (Film critic) and Chandramohan S. (Minority writing).



Speaking about the festival, its co-founder Dr Shilpa Ramesh Ramani says, "This much-anticipated event will bring various prominent voices that often get obscured in the mainstream noise to the limelight and establish a terrific opportunity to blend inexperienced voices with the fresh ones so that together they become the voice of our time. We are wholeheartedly committed to breaking the regional barriers around the written word and further hope to pave the path for a novel discursive dialogue in literature and arts."

The literary fiesta aims to celebrate powerful pieces of writing that are creating a veritable impact in society, and hopes to empower voices in regional spaces.



For more details, visit onepagespotlight.com/SpotlightLiteratureFestival/feed