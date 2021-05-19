Filmmaker and Hope4India founder Shruti Ganguly, and CITTA founder Michael Daube are working together for the Hope4India charitable sale which aims to help India amid the massive second wave of COVID-19 by raising funds for oxygen, hospital beds and PPE gear and also by offering medical care to daily wage labourers. "100% of funds raised go to emergency oxygen supplies and medical care where it’s needed most. @cittaorg . Receive an 8”x10” art print providing hope and inspiration for India and your home with a donation of $150," the official Instagram handle reads.

Aiming to boost $200,000 with the help of an-format version photography fundraiser, global powerhouses in fashion photography and visual artists like Larry Louie, Richard Phibbs, Cass Fowl, David Byrne, Jack Pierson, Johan Lindberg, Richard Singh, Kisha Bari, Paige Powell, Riddhibrata Burman and Sumaiya Sayed are putting their work up for sale. All the cash that’s being raised will profit efforts to create oxygen-refilling stations and make PPE donations to India, specifically, New Delhi, which is the hardest hit.

The donated pieces are all 8.5″ x 11” in dimension and are being sold for $150 each. The proceeds from the sale will go through CITTA, the USA based non-profit organization working in India and Nepal, and will then be shared with vetted partners on the ground in India who will help rural daily-wage workers with access to medical care.