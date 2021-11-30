Ruhaniyat is back to enthral the city audience with a great musical line up

Brace yourself as TCS Ruhaniyat- the mega live concert is all set to come alive in its absolute grandeur at Tollygunge Club on December 5. Absorb the powerful and positive mysticism of enchanting performances from artistes across the country and beyond.

Ruhaniyat will be celebrating its 21st year with tours planned across eight cities in the country in partnership with TCS. Beginning with Mumbai as always, the plan is to cover Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in November-December 2021 and Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune in February 2022.

“We believe in serving our loyal audience base year after year even amidst all turmoil. It is not just a concert but an enriching experience emerging from the combined power of music and spirituality. Music that touches the heart and mind of all witnessing it”, says a spokesperson for the event.

Ruhaniyat promises to breathe life into the works of maestros and mystics by bearers of unique living traditions. The saga will carry the listeners across a blissful path of spirituality and remind them of the basic oneness of mankind beyond all artificial divides.

The fundamental intention of the festival is to ensure that the living traditions and distinctive aspects of our intangible heritage are nurtured. A brain-child of Mahesh Babu, the festival is stated to be one of the most revered events in India. The 21st edition will be all the more special for audiences of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata as they are to witness an exclusive performance by legendary throat singing group Huun Huur Tu, from the Republic of Tuva.

Among Indian artistes, there will be Ashupreet Kaur from Punjab, Parvathy Baul from Bengal, Kachra Khan from Rajasthan to name a few. The jamboree will take you nearer to roots in its true definition with a cornucopia of lost folk and Sufi traditions from every corner of the subcontinent and beyond.

The artists for other editions will include groups from all across India like Hemant Chauhan, Dhadhi Jattha, Kashmiri Kalams, Avadhoot Gandhi and guest artists like Louvat brothers from Belgium, Latif Bolat from Turkey, N’Faly Kouyate from Africa among others.