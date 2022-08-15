75 years of Independence: What independence means to actors Akash Premkumar, Anuradha Mukherjee, and Bibriti Chatterjee

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, we have celebrities from different film industries in the country discussing what independence means to them, and how they will be commemorating this historic occasion:

Akash Premkumar - Actor:

The actor began by saying, "This year's August 15 must be really special for all of us because this is the 75th Independence Day that we as Indians celebrate. As this is a very special feat, and in general, I think we as Indians must feel independence from within and I think a culmination of all our independence and freedom to do whatever we love is what independence means to me, because an ocean is made of a million drops of water and I think all of us must have that freedom to do whatever we love. I think that is how we must celebrate Independence Day and not just Independence Day, but every day of the year, every year of our life. Be free and live free."

Anuradha Mukherjee - Actress:

"I think we don't actually know what a struggle is. We shouldn't forget our roots and we should be respectful towards everyone. And I think we shouldn't forget what India actually is, its culture and its religion." She concluded by urging, "Please do not spread negativity and toxicity anywhere."

Bibriti Chatterjee - Actress:

Bibriti shares her plans for the day and says, "For me, independence is all about liberation and this Independence Day, I'm going to be working; it's going to be a busy Independence Day (laughs)."