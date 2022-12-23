Uzma Irfan of Prestige Group opens up on being a woman in a male-dominated industry

Being the daughter of legendary entrepreneur Irfan Razack comes with an inherent responsibility — to live up to the family name. But none of this ever seemed daunting to Uzma Irfan, who is now the Director of Corporate Communications at Prestige Group and founder of Sublime. For her, following her father’s footsteps was not just a natural progression but also a conscious choice, which was born out of the passion for the work that Prestige Group does. From working in a male-dominated industry like real estate to opening several verticals under her own brand — Uzma has aced each job with ease. We talk to her to find out how she navigates rough waters gracefully, the people who have influenced her the most, and much more.

Tell about your life before you started working for The Prestige Group.

My life has been Prestige. From the time I was born until today — I have only been around this. I remember its groundbreaking ceremony, the inauguration… So, it’s like Prestige is in my blood.

As the founder of entities like Sublime Galleria, you tapped into the field of art. What was your motivation behind getting into it?

There is so much talent and rich culture in our country but there are so many artists who are not recognised. That is one of the reasons I started my gallery. The foundation of Sublime Galleria is to support upcoming artistes, especially the hidden talents. And by art, I do not mean only paintings. From theatre artistes to dancers – we give everybody a platform. Also, my mom, grandma, and daughter

are artistes. So, art always had an influence on me.

You have often mentioned your father as the biggest influence in your career. But how do you think he has shaped you as a person?

I think, for every child, both their parents play a very important role. So, seeing my father working hard and being so passionate inspired me a lot. Being a leader, he also walks the talk. He is the first person to reach the office and the last one to leave. Despite being the chairman, he was very much involved in the day-to-day workings of the company.

My mother is another inspiration. She’s a homemaker but she supported my father to go and conquer the world. And for me, my mom is my biggest support.



Apart from your father, who has an influence on your life?

My husband and my daughter, for sure. Being a mom and a wife, I have many roles to play — there’s so much to balance. So, if it wasn’t for their support and encouragement, I would not be able to do what I do.

Real estate is still a male-dominated industry. Did you ever face any challenges being in decision-making roles in such an industry?

Honestly, I have not felt any such challenges. All my colleagues are very supportive. Most importantly, we are a family-run business and all of us have a role to play. So, we understand that and support each other to ensure that we succeed without stepping on

each other’s toes.

Also, the real estate industry is not just male-dominated in India, but globally. I think, in the West, it is more challenging for women than it is in India. Here, at least you have a support system — you have your family who can take care of your kids. But there, you have to leave them at a daycare or a creche, if you want to go out and work.

Do you think that being a woman in a male-dominated industry comes with the added responsibility of creating more jobs for women?

I think things are changing and people are evolving. There is one section of people who are still not okay with taking orders from women because they are conditioned that way. But apart from that, things are changing.

What is the toughest part of being an entrepreneur and how do you deal with it?

The toughest part of being an entrepreneur is turning the umpteen number of ideas you have into reality — into a business that’s profitable. You cannot make a business profitable as soon as you start. It depends on the kind of risks that you take. I think you have to use your head and heart at some point to solve these things.

What are your plans with The Prestige Group in the near future?

Now we are into so many different verticals, in different cities. The plans are to grow the brand and the companies. We want the brand to be on top. We have recognition in India, as well as internationally.

As an entrepreneur, what advice would you give to young women who want to own businesses?

Go out there and follow your heart because the sky is the limit. Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do it.

