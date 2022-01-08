A space for your favourite tales

KOCHI: The tale of Port Muziris, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel near the Cochin International Airport is familiar to most of us. The hotel is Lila’s home. Lila, an imaginary mascot, was born in Mattanchery and moved to the west after she got married. The hotel paints beautiful imagery of her return to her homeland, as envisioned by Bengaluru-based Malayali artist Vimal Chandran. Everything from the flowers and backwaters, to the little birds and creepers, find a place in the hotel’s narrative.

The fact that Port Muziris is now launching ‘Retrospect’, a space for storytelling in association with Storytel, a Swedish story listening app, should come as no surprise to Kochiites for this very reason. “Our entire property is the extension of many stories from Kochi’s past and present. Being a Tribute portfolio hotel, we want to invite our patrons in the city here to have the experience of a well-said story. We hope they will appreciate it,” said Harish Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of the property.

The event will be held at the varandah, and has limited participation this time, owing to the Covid situation. The characters for the stories are Storytel and Port Muziris and the pots include food, travel, parenting and lifestyle. The hotel will be sure to smoothen out the climax of the event with some story-based high tea.

Storytel features a library of books including lakhs of malayalam books. The event will also showcase books from the app. Retrospect is being held adhering to all Covid-related protocol, including social distancing, supply of sanitisers and more.

Opposite Kochi International Airport Nedumbassery

On January 8 at 4pm