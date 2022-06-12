Delhi-based TIFFn Pop exhibits eclectic pop culture pieces

Art means different things to different people –– it provides intellectual stimulation, serves as vital documentation of a time and place in history, and highlights trends. Its multiplicity of purpose is perhaps its greatest attraction. Art adapts to changing environments by shaping itself into the exigencies of popular culture and adopting technology to expand its reach.

Aware of these simple truths, Geet Nagi, Independent Art Advisory and the Founder of The Sorbet Soiree events company, through TIFFn Pop, recently achieved a seamless blend of pop culture, technology and art at the recently held India Art Fair (IAF) in Delhi, a venture she plans to take all across the country.

“We started TIFFn Pop during the IAF as a satellite event in Okhla. Our focus was on presenting various aspects of pop culture and lesser-known art forms like NFTs to a younger audience. So, we brought together everything that was young, fun, and attractive for the Gen Z patron, including streetwear, pop art sculptures, graffiti, sneakers, pop art paintings, NFTs, experiential virtual reality, as well as delicious eats and homegrown gin,” she explains.

For her first venture under the brand TIFFn Pop, she partnered with Krittivas Dalmia of Kaffa Cerrado, a popular coffee joint in Okhla, where one could browse through comfy streetwear by Sugga, striking bronze sculptures of balloonwallahs and Edward Scissorhands-esque busts, and paintings and merchandise splashed liberally with neon colours by artist Gaurika Noor who also created live art at the venue. One could also engage with digital art as Web 3.0 global-desi network POT PRJKT had brought together young NFT artists, who not only displayed their pixelated and digitally-created art works, but also readily explained the process and purpose of NFTs. The cherry on top was a virtual reality experience with a headset, where one could choose to fight a boxer or sample a rollercoaster ride.

Although TIFFn Pop was not formally affiliated with the IAF, it was timed to take place simultaneously with the hope of attracting a discerning young crowd. This strategic move by Nagi helped her venture achieve a high footfall, with people investing in the art on display owing to its attractive price point. In future, Nagi hopes to partner with other people in upcoming editions around the country, to ensure the experience is memorable and distinctive every time.

With a background in finance, Nagi first dabbled in the art world when she began working with the Gujral Foundation. She then educated herself in the art space through her job and partnered with a friend to launch S&G Arts ––a platform that represented young artists. Now, she works independently with architects, in the role of an art and design advisor for their residential projects.

In the course of her journey in this field, she realised that large-scale fairs like the IAF are great to create awareness, but more intimate curations allow people to interact on a personal level. This was the reason she felt the art market needed a concept like TIFFn Pop, to shine light on aspects of art and culture that were not getting their due.

“In the long run, I envision TIFFn Pop travelling across different cities of India and hopefully abroad too. The idea is to bring together the creative community––artists, designers, and creators ––to build something fun and educational,” she says. To this end, she is looking to include more experiential virtual reality projects, experiment with metaverse music bands, partner with like-minded sneaker labels and even organise a full-blown metaverse party.

Her next event will be similar to the first one, in another space in Delhi, and she plans to take TIFFn Pop to Mumbai before the end of the year. She signs off with this hopeful message, “My aim is to build a community of like-minded creative people with progressive ideas, who can interact on one single platform.”