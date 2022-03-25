Visual artist Ishan Khosla bags the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2022

Visual artist, designer and researcher Ishan Khosla bags the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize this year. In its seventh year, the one-of-a-kind award that attempts to recognise and encourage the extraordinary work of illustrators, designers and publishers throughout India, awarded Khosla for the book jacket of Kintsugi authored by Anukrti Upadhyay for its minimalistic yet striking design.

MP and author Shashi Tharoor, columnist Shobhaa De, author Kunal Basu, museum curator Alka Pande, Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group and the creative force behind the Oxford Bookstore chain, Priti Paul and Director, French Institute in India, Emmanuel Lebrun- Damiens were part of the jury who selected Khosla’s work among six other shortlisted book covers.

Apart from Khosla three more designers were honoured with Special Jury Awards in appreciation of their remarkable command of graphics and visual narrative. The awardees include Maithili Doshi for Turmeric Nation published by Speaking Tiger; Shashi Bhushan Prasad for The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns published by Niyogi Books and Gavin Morris for Estuary published by Eka.

Priti Paul, Director Apeejay Surrendra Group, who announced a new initiative on the occasion commented, “Book design and aesthetics are evolving every year, celebrating originality, creativity and reflecting reality. On the occasion of Oxford Bookstore’s Century in Books and to reiterate our celebration of the best in publishing, we are proud to announce an important new initiative - the First Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize.” With a prize money of 1 Lakh Indian Rupees the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize will holistically assess the variety of genres flourishing under the umbrella of the art publications.