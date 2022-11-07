Comic Con India to take place in Bengaluru on November 19 and 20

The event will feature some of the most popular names in the global comic scene

With the ever-growing fandom across India for all things comic, manga, anime, superhero films, and all that jazz, the pop-culture celebration, Comic Con India, returns on-ground after a two-year hiatus. The 9th edition of the decade-long fan-favourite event will take place in Bengaluru on November 19 and 20. According to sources, the event will feature some of the most popular names in the global comic scene as well as noteworthy Indian labels.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con 2022, powered by Meta in association with Crunchy Roll, will see publishing houses and artists such as Jonathan Kunz (Co-Creator of War and Peas), Yanick Paquette, Raymund Bermudez Brown paperbag, Derek Domnic D'Souza, Md Faisal (Creator of Garbage Bin), Happy Fluff Comics, Awkwerrrd, Bakarmax, Indusverse comics, Meta Desi and River Comics Holy Cow Entertainment, Amar Chitra Katha & Raj Comics.

Reports said that the event will also feature an 80,000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, Lan Esports Finals, and meet-and-greet with India's top gaming content creators among many other exciting activities for all attendees. Along with this, it will also see panels, workshops & performances every half hour on the main stage all weekend.

Bengaluru attendees will get the chance to witness fun experiences with 20th Century Studios'Avatar: The Way of Water, Marvel Studios' Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania, Warner Bros Pictures' Black Adam and The Flash zones, and much more.

On the upcoming event, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, said, “I am excited to finally welcome fans back to Comic Con in Bengaluru this time. Even though this will be the 9th edition of the event, we will also be ringing in a decade of being in the city! It's been a long wait of over 2 years since the last edition. But we are rearing to come back and have lots of new additions and surprises in store for fans. So, please join us once again for the best weekend of the year in Bengaluru on 19-20th November 2022.”