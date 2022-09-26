Hyderabad People's Plaza to soon witness spectacular celebrations of the floral festival Bathukamma

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy invited Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) member and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, to the spectacular Bathukamma celebration that will take place at People's Plaza, PV Narasimha Rao Marg, on September 30.

Over 8.83 lakh saris have been received so far, and there are approximately 17 lakh sarees that would be distributed throughout the GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdictions. According to a press release from GHMC, the remaining saris will also be delivered before October 3.

The floral festival Bathukamma is primarily observed in Telangana. This festival is observed annually and goes by the Sathavahana calendar for nine days beginning with Pitru Amavasya, which normally falls between September and October on the Gregorian calendar. Durga Navratri is a nine-day celebration of Bathukamma. The celebrations begin on Mahalaya Amavasya and culminate with the Saddula Bathukamma or Pedda Bathukamma festival.

Bathukamma is followed by the seven-day Boddemma festival. Varsha Ruthu or the monsoon season ends with the Boddemma celebration, while Sarad or Sharath Ruthu which signifies the autumn begins with the Bathukamma festival.

The festival is a symbol of Telangana's cultural spirit. Bathukamma is a captivating flower stack made up of seven concentric layers of various seasonal flowers, most of which have medicinal properties.

Bathukamma, which means "come back to life mother," is a prayer requesting the reappearance of Goddess Sati. The event is also devoted to Goddess Parvati because legend has it that Sati is reincarnated as the Hindu goddess Parvati.

Numerous urban fables surround this festival. After a bloodstained battle, the goddess Gauri allegedly killed the demon Mahishasura. She then fell asleep on the Aswayuja Padyami due to exhaustion after accomplishing this act. She awoke on Dasami after the devotees prayed for her to do so.

The other one is Bathukamma, who is the Chola King Dharmangada and Satyavati's daughter. The king and queen begged Goddess Lakshmi to be born in their home as their child after losing all 100 of their sons in the war.

