 Interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee on completing two decades of performance

Multi-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee has broken perceptions about performing arts through his exemplary work in the fields of theatre, cinema, poetry, and more. As he completes two decades in the industry since his first show on May 6, 2003, launched by Rituparna Sengupta and is rewarded with Bharatiya Manavta Vikas Puraskar for Social Change Activism, Indulge catches up with him at 8th Day Cafe and Bakery where he reflects upon his journey and talks about the way ahead.

How would you describe multi-disciplinarism?

The concept of performing arts is moving towards inter-disciplinarism today. I blend different mediums of art. When I started out, performing arts was stagnant in general. I was adventurous and wanted to create my own audience. I was shaping up the art scene by breaking boundaries and my fans found their voice and courage through me.

Does the adage ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’ hold true then?

I’m not a ‘master of none’ but I’m also not a ‘jack of all trades’. There is a lot of research for my events. Readings were looked at as fillers and I changed that perspective. I observed the backstage to be sensible, and Dolly Basu gave me my first break in theatre. Sudipa Basu directed me in my first solo play written by me. Under Sohag Sen’s directions, I understood the sub-texts of inter-discipline. Now I can blend narrative with painting, poetry with sculpture, and more.

What is poetry to you?

I never learned the grammar of articulation. But I go to veterans for guidance. I envisage through poetry, concurrence with the mind, heart, and my audience. Being a reader, I try to create a resurgence of images.

You were the first to bring Vagina Monologues to the city back in 2004. Did you face any challenges while doing so?

There was no sponsorship. I did it with all I had and Crossword hosted it. A participant left last minute. It was about a septuagenarian who experiences orgasm after years and the word vagina was considered to be a taboo. I still read Vagina Monologues in solo performances.

You recently went to the UK with the works of Tagore. How did the diaspora react toward it?

I was performing for the Indo-Welsh organisation, Bengali Disapora, and even at the Holborn Public Library. I had a mixed audience but the programs I did for the communities were well received. Sometimes the audience stayed back to listen to me even though I was slotted at a later time or the talk – Tagore, The Hope of Our Times went beyond the time limit.

How did you enter the world of films?

I was approached by Sujoy Mukherjee the producer of the film Necklace, following which Jogajog, Belasheshe, Shahjahan Regency, Bidaay Byomkesh happened. I did Trinoyoni on television but I was unfairly removed because they did not know how to deal with an inter-disciplinary artiste. I was body shamed on the sets and blew a whistle about it. Aritra Sen then involved me in corporate films, voice-over, and as a paraplegic villain in Nokol Hire. I recently turned stylist, wardrobe manager, and workshop facilitator for Shohorer Ushnotome Dine. I still aspire to do meaningful roles but they are hard to find, especially with the box that I am put into.

How was the experience of directing Home?

It’s a short film inspired by a poem by Arundhati Subramanium. It was made during the pandemic. It did not turn me into a filmmaker. It was just a medium of expression. Recently it was screened at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Actor Joy Sengupta pointed out that an art form is created by a trigger and possibly a lot of my trauma has helped me open up to this.

There are no friends in the industry. Is it truth or myth?

We are not here to make friends but work. I concentrate on my work. If friendship happens, it happens.

How do you think queer representation has changed in the society?

It’s great to celebrate pride but what we are being unable to celebrate is representation. Today if a state leader is a trans-woman will the Diaspora accept that? That’s the real change! Pride is about looking at humanity and not gender. That is why you would not see me in pride walks in the city. I have my own way of looking at gender.

What have you learned in all these years?

Celebrating myself is not megalomania, but its embracing yourself when you have no one to embrace. I have learned to respect work on my own terms and found my calling which wasn’t easy.

Any regrets…

Wish Ma could have lived a little longer to see what I am doing today. Second, I wish I continued to learn music.

Your upcoming works

Confluence at Habitat Centre Delhi on August 20. It’s about global poetry-finding course in Rabindra Sangeet. My solo lifestyle exhibition called Shringaar is on September 2 and 3 at The Bengal Gharana. On display will be ceramic jewellery, exotic Orissa Patachitras, unisex Dhotis commemorating Tagore’s Raktakarabi, and more.

Photo: Pritam Sarkar