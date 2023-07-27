Urban Film Festival comes to Chennai

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is bringing the first-ever Urban Climate Film Festival to Chennai from July 27 to 29, in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras. Launched in New Delhi in March this year, the film festival is being organised through the CITIIS program. The Chennai edition of the festival is supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Smart City Limited.

This film festival aims to employ the powerful medium of film to enlighten audiences about the environmental, social and economic impacts of climate change on urban settlements; spark conversations about building climate-resilient cities and invite inputs from the public. In Chennai, 17 films from 10 countries will be showcased, along with a panel discussion with filmmakers and experts.

“Cities are facing massive challenges due to unsustainable levels of stress on infrastructure, natural resources and public services. NIUA supports efforts to enable the transition of Indian cities to a greener future – one that is sustainable, inclusive, and prioritises the health and well-being of the people, along with the country’s economic growth. I believe films are a powerful medium for reaching out to people and starting important conversations about the world around us. By showcasing a variety of films on urban environments, the Urban Climate Film Festival will surely be an eye-opener for many,” says Hitesh Vaidya, director, National Institute of Urban Affairs.

After its launch in Delhi, the festival travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, through the Alliance Française network. Each edition of the film festival showcased a curated selection of award-winning documentaries by a diverse pool of filmmakers from around the world. The screenings were complemented by panel discussions and engaging activities for audiences.

The global call for entries for the festival, launched in January had received 150 film submissions from 20 countries. A curated selection of the most impactful films is being screened at the Urban Climate Film Festival.

Here’s what Chennaites can look forward to:

July 27:

REWILD

Directed by: Alexis Breton, Cyprien d’Haese, Thomas Zribi

Duration: 00:59:12

Country: France

Language: French, English

12 pm to 1:05 pm

DUTY OF CARE — THE CLIMATE TRIALS

Directed by: Nic Balthazar

Duration: 00:56:11

Country: Belgium

Language: Dutch, English

1:10 pm to2:06 pm

FISHING PALK BAY

Directed by: Saravana Kumar

Duration: 00:30:18

Country: India

Language: English, Tamil

2:10 pm to 2:40 pm

LOOSING GROUND

Directed by: Angelo Loy, Martino Mazzonis

Duration: 00:45:00

Country: Italy

Language: English, Bengali

2:45 pm to 3:30 pm

CLIMATE CHANGE — THREAT FOR FUTURE GENERATION

Directed by: Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat

Duration: 00:24:39

Country: India

Language: English, Kashmiri, Urdu

03:30 PM - 03:55 PM

USELESS

Directed by: Rakel Gardarsdottir, Ágústa M. Olafsdottir

Duration: 00:50:00

Country: Iceland

Language: English

04:30 PM - 05:20 PM

THE CORAL WOMAN

Directed by: Priya Thuvassery

Duration: 00:52:00

Country: India

Language: Tamil, English

05:25 PM - 06:20 PM

REBELLIOUS WASTE

Directed by: Pietro Pellizzieri

Duration: 00:25:00

Country: Italy

Language: English

06:25 PM - 06:50 PM

July 28:

AMAZONIA UNDERCOVER

Directed by: Estêvão Ciavatta

Duration: 01:35:00

Country: Brazil

Language: Portuguese

12:00 PM - 01:35 PM

THE DEAD RIVERS

Directed by: Ghouse Samadh

Duration: 00:15:00

Country: India

Language: Tamil

01:40 PM- 01:55 PM

DON’T LET THEM FADE AWAY (AZHIYUM PERUYIR)

Directed by: Anandha Kumar D

Duration: 00:16:28

Country: India

Language: Tamil

01:55 PM - 02:01 PM

NEW CITY

Directed by: Magdalena Krukowska

Duration: 00:27:00

Country: Poland

Language: English

02:03 PM - 02:30 PM

REBUILDING CHERUTHONI: HOW A KERALA TOWN IS CLIMATE-PROOFING INFRASTRUCTURE

Directed by: Shawn Sebastian

Duration: 00:04:38

Country: India

Language: English

02:30 PM - 02:35 PM

LOST IN SATABHAYA: RELOCATED ODISHA VILLAGERS CALL FOR CLIMATE-PROOFING LIVELIHOODS

Directed by: Shawn Sebastian

Duration: 00:05:07

Country: India

Language: English

02:35 PM - 02:40 PM

WEAVING CLIMATE RESILIENCE: HOW CHENDAMANGALAM IS ACTIONING LEARNINGS FROM 2018

Directed by: Shawn Sebastian

Duration: 00:05:27

Country: India

Language: English

02:40 PM - 02:45 PM

Panel Discussion: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Isatis

Directed by: Alireza Dehghan

Duration: 01:14:00

Country: Iran

Language: English, Persian

04:30 PM - 05:45 PM

Atomic Hope - Inside The Pro-Nuclear Movement

Directed by: Frankie Fenton

Duration: 01:23:03

Country: Denmark

Language: English

05:45 PM - 07:10 PM

July 29:

FUTURE READY TAMIL NADU

Directed by: Aarti Shrivastava

Duration: 00:19:07

Country: India

Language: English, Tamil

02:30 PM - 02:50 PM

SEED: THE UNTOLD STORY

Directed by: Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz

Duration: 01:34:32

Country: USA

Language: English

02:50 PM - 04:25 PM

Entry free. Open for all.

Alliance Française of Madras, College Road, Nungambakkam.

