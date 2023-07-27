Urban Film Festival comes to Chennai
The festival is a great learning opportunity for people of all ages and will expand their awareness of urban climate-related issues, inspiring them to initiate or participate in climate actions
The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is bringing the first-ever Urban Climate Film Festival to Chennai from July 27 to 29, in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras. Launched in New Delhi in March this year, the film festival is being organised through the CITIIS program. The Chennai edition of the festival is supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Smart City Limited.
This film festival aims to employ the powerful medium of film to enlighten audiences about the environmental, social and economic impacts of climate change on urban settlements; spark conversations about building climate-resilient cities and invite inputs from the public. In Chennai, 17 films from 10 countries will be showcased, along with a panel discussion with filmmakers and experts.
“Cities are facing massive challenges due to unsustainable levels of stress on infrastructure, natural resources and public services. NIUA supports efforts to enable the transition of Indian cities to a greener future – one that is sustainable, inclusive, and prioritises the health and well-being of the people, along with the country’s economic growth. I believe films are a powerful medium for reaching out to people and starting important conversations about the world around us. By showcasing a variety of films on urban environments, the Urban Climate Film Festival will surely be an eye-opener for many,” says Hitesh Vaidya, director, National Institute of Urban Affairs.
After its launch in Delhi, the festival travelled to Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, through the Alliance Française network. Each edition of the film festival showcased a curated selection of award-winning documentaries by a diverse pool of filmmakers from around the world. The screenings were complemented by panel discussions and engaging activities for audiences.
The global call for entries for the festival, launched in January had received 150 film submissions from 20 countries. A curated selection of the most impactful films is being screened at the Urban Climate Film Festival.
Here’s what Chennaites can look forward to:
July 27:
REWILD
Directed by: Alexis Breton, Cyprien d’Haese, Thomas Zribi
Duration: 00:59:12
Country: France
Language: French, English
12 pm to 1:05 pm
DUTY OF CARE — THE CLIMATE TRIALS
Directed by: Nic Balthazar
Duration: 00:56:11
Country: Belgium
Language: Dutch, English
1:10 pm to2:06 pm
FISHING PALK BAY
Directed by: Saravana Kumar
Duration: 00:30:18
Country: India
Language: English, Tamil
2:10 pm to 2:40 pm
LOOSING GROUND
Directed by: Angelo Loy, Martino Mazzonis
Duration: 00:45:00
Country: Italy
Language: English, Bengali
2:45 pm to 3:30 pm
CLIMATE CHANGE — THREAT FOR FUTURE GENERATION
Directed by: Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat
Duration: 00:24:39
Country: India
Language: English, Kashmiri, Urdu
03:30 PM - 03:55 PM
USELESS
Directed by: Rakel Gardarsdottir, Ágústa M. Olafsdottir
Duration: 00:50:00
Country: Iceland
Language: English
04:30 PM - 05:20 PM
THE CORAL WOMAN
Directed by: Priya Thuvassery
Duration: 00:52:00
Country: India
Language: Tamil, English
05:25 PM - 06:20 PM
REBELLIOUS WASTE
Directed by: Pietro Pellizzieri
Duration: 00:25:00
Country: Italy
Language: English
06:25 PM - 06:50 PM
July 28:
AMAZONIA UNDERCOVER
Directed by: Estêvão Ciavatta
Duration: 01:35:00
Country: Brazil
Language: Portuguese
12:00 PM - 01:35 PM
THE DEAD RIVERS
Directed by: Ghouse Samadh
Duration: 00:15:00
Country: India
Language: Tamil
01:40 PM- 01:55 PM
DON’T LET THEM FADE AWAY (AZHIYUM PERUYIR)
Directed by: Anandha Kumar D
Duration: 00:16:28
Country: India
Language: Tamil
01:55 PM - 02:01 PM
NEW CITY
Directed by: Magdalena Krukowska
Duration: 00:27:00
Country: Poland
Language: English
02:03 PM - 02:30 PM
REBUILDING CHERUTHONI: HOW A KERALA TOWN IS CLIMATE-PROOFING INFRASTRUCTURE
Directed by: Shawn Sebastian
Duration: 00:04:38
Country: India
Language: English
02:30 PM - 02:35 PM
LOST IN SATABHAYA: RELOCATED ODISHA VILLAGERS CALL FOR CLIMATE-PROOFING LIVELIHOODS
Directed by: Shawn Sebastian
Duration: 00:05:07
Country: India
Language: English
02:35 PM - 02:40 PM
WEAVING CLIMATE RESILIENCE: HOW CHENDAMANGALAM IS ACTIONING LEARNINGS FROM 2018
Directed by: Shawn Sebastian
Duration: 00:05:27
Country: India
Language: English
02:40 PM - 02:45 PM
Panel Discussion: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Isatis
Directed by: Alireza Dehghan
Duration: 01:14:00
Country: Iran
Language: English, Persian
04:30 PM - 05:45 PM
Atomic Hope - Inside The Pro-Nuclear Movement
Directed by: Frankie Fenton
Duration: 01:23:03
Country: Denmark
Language: English
05:45 PM - 07:10 PM
July 29:
FUTURE READY TAMIL NADU
Directed by: Aarti Shrivastava
Duration: 00:19:07
Country: India
Language: English, Tamil
02:30 PM - 02:50 PM
SEED: THE UNTOLD STORY
Directed by: Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz
Duration: 01:34:32
Country: USA
Language: English
02:50 PM - 04:25 PM
Entry free. Open for all.
Alliance Française of Madras, College Road, Nungambakkam.
