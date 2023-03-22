 Ugadi 2023: Everything you need to know about is festival

Everywhere in the nation, the first day of Chaitra Navratri is observed with great fanfare. Chaitra Navratri, as per Hindu custom, occurs in the first month of the Chaitra Hindu lunar calendar. Chaitra Navratri, therefore, starts on the first day of the Chaitra month, which is also recognized as the Hindu New Year.

In different states, this day has distinct importance. While Maharashtra and Goa observe the same day as Gudi Padwa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate it as Ugadi. The Sanskrit terms 'yuga' and 'aadi,' which indicate era and beginning, respectively, make up the word 'Ugadi. Ugadi, therefore, represents fresh starts. This day is observed as the first day of the Hindu calendar since it is thought that Lord Brahma created the world on this day.

Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya recognised Ugadi as the start of the new year in the 12th century. After a difficult winter, the event heralds the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures. This happy occasion is celebrated with friends and family in happiness and closeness. Additionally, people make special meals, donate to charities, arrange gifts like new clothes for their loved ones, and go to temples to pray.

The day starts with prayers and a customary oil bath. Hindus observe several important rites, including oil baths, flying a flag over your house, creating rangolis, and eating neem leaves. People congregate as well to hear the overall forecast for the upcoming year, or Panchanga read out. Panchanga Sravanam is a rite in which a senior and respected individual reads the Panchanga of individuals based on their moon signs.

According to well-known myths, Lord Brahma created the universe on the same day as Ugadi. Then, in order to keep track of time, Lord Brahma introduced days, weeks, months, and years. As a result, it is thought that Ugadi symbolizes the creation of the cosmos or its first day.