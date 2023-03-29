The House of Cannabis to Debut in SoHo on April 7th, Ticket Sales Live

A 30,000-square-foot historic cast-iron building is home to this new destination at the iconic intersection of Howard and Broadway

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) recently announced that tickets are on sale for a grand opening on April 7 in Soho, New York City (NYC). The House of Cannabis is the first-ever, permanent home celebrating “high culture” and its impact on music, art, fashion, social reform and cultivation. Ten mind-bending, immersive experiences created by artists and filmmakers, transport guests through the many dimensions of cannabis culture.

Also read: Sapphire Creations back with its Annual Gala celebrations

“This is the first-ever physical home to shine light on the incredible ways that cannabis has influenced culture,” Robert Frey, CEO, of Westside Museum LLC, said. “Whether you are a cannabis aficionado, have a recreational or medicinal relationship to the plant or are just canna-curious, I think everyone will be amazed by the artistry and narrative behind the experiences. If you understand the cannabis community, you know it is about connectivity, creativity, and important issues affecting social reform. We wanted to create an elevated space that helps foster these community values.”

A 30,000-square-foot historic cast-iron building is home to this new destination at the iconic intersection of Howard and Broadway. The space also features a private lounge and ground-level gathering space featuring community events, a café, a corner store, live glassblowing and a curated assortment of cannabis-inspired lifestyle products.

The ticketed exhibition spaces will be open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM. For more information, visit www.thcnyc.com and follow along on Instagram at @THCNYC.

Also read: Classical dancers Preethi Bharadwaj and Priyanka Chandrashekar stage their realistic fictional play, Mad and J

About The House of Cannabis

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) is the first-ever, multi-sensory, immersive experience journeying guests through cannabis culture. This interactive journey showcases 10 transportive experiences created by leading artists and filmmakers, weaving together cannabis' connection to fashion, music, art, pop culture, and agriculture in a unique and compelling way. Located in Soho, one of the most iconic neighbourhoods in NYC.