Navratri 2023: Significance of the 10 arms of Maa Durga

Shardiya Navratri this year began on October 15 and ends on October 23. During these nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Each of the weapons placed in the 10 arms of Maa Durga represents a particular siddhi or power, and can also be seen as the eternal embodiment of the Goddess. These weapons are shown to the devotees with wishes of strength, protection, and progress.

The 10 arms of Maa Durga symbolise the protection of the devotees. Celebrity Astrologer, Parduman Suri, shared the importance of the 10 weapons held in the 10 arms of Maa Durga.

Trishul: Trishul was gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Mahadev. This trident has three sharp edges, which symbolise the three qualities of Tamas, Rajas, and Satva.

Sword: This weapon was given by Lord Ganesha. It is a symbol of knowledge and wisdom. The sword represents the sharpness of the intellect while its shine represents knowledge.

Spear: It is a symbol of auspiciousness, which is gifted to the mother by Lord Agni. It also represents fierce power. It knows the difference between what is wrong and what is right and acts accordingly.

Vajra: Vajra was gifted by Indradev. It is a symbol of strength of soul and strong willpower. Goddess Durga empowers her devotee with indomitable confidence and willpower.

Also read: Asian Paints transforms Kolkata tram into a living canvas

Axe: Maa Durga has received an axe and armour from Lord Vishwakarma. It symbolizes fighting evil and not being afraid of any consequences.

Sudarshan Chakra: Sudarshan Chakra, given by Lord Krishna, is also an infallible weapon of the mother. It symbolizes that the world is controlled by the Mother Goddess and the universe also revolves around her who is the center of creation.

Bow and Arrow: Bow and arrow are given by the Wind God and Sun God, which are considered symbols of energy. The bow represents potential energy, while the arrow represents kinetic energy. It also symbolizes that Goddess Durga is controlling all the sources of energy in the universe.

Mace: Mace is a symbol of knowledge and religion. Mace protects the truth.

Dagger: It represents positive power. Mother’s dagger provides support in the struggle against enemies.

Conch: It is a symbol of sound. The conch shell of Maa Durga represents universality and prosperity.

Also read: Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee announces maiden India Sunburn Tour