Raw Mango's 15th Anniversary Exhibition, Common Nouns, explores culture, identity, and materiality through contemporary art

As Raw Mango celebrates its 15th anniversary, the brand marks this milestone with a powerful new exhibition that explores the evolving nature of culture, identity, and materiality. Common Nouns, in collaboration its long-term partner, Squadron 14 — A New Delhi-based multidisciplinary design studio — brings together 15 contemporary artists to examine how the ancient and the modern coexist and inform one another in the visual arts today. The exhibition, which opens at the Chennai Photo Biennale today, invites visitors to rethink their relationship with everyday objects, symbols, and traditions.

For Raw Mango, a brand known for its seamless fusion of traditional Indian textiles and contemporary design, this exhibition is a celebration of the past, present, and future. The event is more than just a visual display—it’s a meditation on the role of material culture in shaping our shared histories and identities.