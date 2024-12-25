Hyderabad celebrates Christmas with music, community, joy

Christmas, a time celebrated with joy, happiness, and caring, resonates with people worldwide. The true reason to celebrate this season is the birth of Christ, which spreads love across the world.

To make the festivities even more special, churches, gospel singers, and communities have been celebrating in unique and meaningful ways. For this Christmas, CE spoke to individuals who have brought brightness and beauty to every corner of the city by spreading joy and celebrating the birth of Christ.

Merlyn Salvadi, a well-known gospel singer, has been reviving old folk Christmas carols by giving them a modern twist for a long time now. Garnering appreciation from people, she has also toured internationally with her team to spread the joy of Christmas through songs. “It was a great time caroling this season, just like every year.

We kick-started our Christmas events in Dubai, where we were invited to sing carols and spread the joy of Christmas. We then returned to India for more. However, the most meaningful time we spent this season was an evening each at a destitute home and children’s orphanage. We sang carols with them, dined together, played games, and shared the love of Christ and the joy of Christmas.

Their smiles and happiness meant everything. This was the best Christmas for our entire team at Cross Anthem Ministers. After all, Christmas is about sharing the love, hope, and joy found in Jesus Christ,” she shares.

Speaking about their church’s celebration, Milton Raj, Youth Pastor at New Life Assembly of God Church, says, “A Glimpse of Bethlehem: NLAG’s Spectacular Christmas Celebration in Kompally, invites people to step into a magical moment in history.

Witnessing the humble beauty of Bethlehem and feeling the awe of shepherds under a starlit sky resonates deeply with the angelic melodies marking the birth of Jesus Christ. I’ve planned to celebrate Christmas by inviting family and friends over for a meal, carols, cake, and reflections on the Christmas story,” he mentions.

For Jessica Sicily Johnson, the worship leader at NLAG Church, it is a blessing to be a part of the carol service. Sharing her excitement, she says, “December is undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year for me. The biggest reason is Christmas, but also because the festive spirit is just in the air. It’s busy, loud, and bright.

Christmas is very special to me because we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with the whole world. It is a time filled with joy, laughter, and fellowship. This year at my church, I got to lead the Carol Sunday service with the best team we have. It was one of the most beautiful services we’ve had. I can’t wait to see what’s in store in these last couple of days of 2024.”

Interestingly, for Prof Dr B Vimal Sukumar, Hon Treasurer of the Church of South India Medak Diocese, this Christmas has been extra special. “It is a wonderful time of the year, and this time it is double special as we are celebrating 100 years of Medak Church alongside Christmas.

It feels delightful to be part of this historic celebration. Each one of us at the CSI Medak Cathedral feels blessed this year. It is truly an honour to celebrate this season with the Posnett family. Our Christmas has been doubly blessed. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” shares Prof Sukumar.

Adding to the spirit of celebration, Jennifer Francis, who celebrates Christmas in her community household, says, “Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

It reflects God’s love for mankind. To share the spirit of Christmas, we at Jains Balaji Nilayam Casawaterside organised an evening of celebrations featuring carols, choreography, a nativity skit, and the sharing of good news by Jovin. It was a wonderful time of togetherness, as people from different faiths participated and joined the celebrations, marking the best of the season.”

— Story by Shreya Veronica