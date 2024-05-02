Dancer Bhavana Gowri will present her lessons in movement at an impending show

About choreography, movement artiste Bhavana Gowri holds that it is both timeless and timely, capable of carrying the weight of history while moving gracefully towards the future. She shares that historically, dance has been intertwined with the rituals and everyday lives of women across various cultures. In many societies, it has been a rite of passage, a form of social interaction, and a mode of storytelling.
For instance, classical Indian dances like Bharatanatyam and Odissi often depict themes from mythology, highlighting revered female figures such as goddesses and heroines. “It can be a personal journey where one discovers inner strength and beauty. Through movements, one can express a range of emotions — from joy, love, and tenderness, anger, sorrow, and defiance. This emotional expression is liberating and empowering, providing a space for women to communicate fearlessly,” she adds.
Helming her professional ensemble, Maya Dance Company, one of her many much-anticipated events promises to showcase a series of dance pieces that resonate with the dynamism of modern society while preserving the time-honoured elegance of Bharatanatyam. “The production is especially close to my heart as it portrays the power and grace of women through the ages,” Bhavana explains, adding, “We are presenting stories of iconic women such as Rani Lakshmibai and Sarojini Naidu, alongside the narrative of the contemporary woman, all through the prism of dance.” The performance will explore womanhood, Indian mythology and the nuanced idea of Devi dance/drama The highlight of the evening will feature a notable choreographic fusion where classical Bharatanatyam movements intertwine with elements of Kalaripayattu, a martial art form from Kerala.
“The fusion of Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu in our choreography aims to depict the enduring spirit of women warriors and leaders through history,” Bhavana tells us. “It’s about celebrating their struggles and triumphs in a manner that today’s audience can connect with and be inspired by.” The Maya Dance Company ensemble, a talented group of amazing dancers trained under various gurus, brings a rich blend of perspectives to the stage.
This group, including Ananya Mehta, Sourabh Puneshetty, Srihita Atmakur, and Doyal Jha, along with the founder herself, Bhavana Gowri, are poised to deliver a performance that is as thought-provoking as it is visually arresting. “We all bring something unique to the table, which enriches our collective creative expression,” Bhavana says.
“This diversity is what makes our choreography so impactful and relatable.” In addition to the narrative pieces, the programme also includes traditional Bharatanatyam choreographies that hark back to the roots of the art form.
One such piece portrays the spirited and sensorial experience of a young girl shopping in the bustling markets around Charminar, reflecting the everyday joys and dilemmas faced by the modern Indian woman. “Dance also plays a crucial role in challenging and reshaping societal norms about the female body and movement.
In many parts of the world, the way a woman is ‘allowed’ to move is often heavily regulated by societal expectations. I hope to challenge these boundaries, advocating for body positivity and the right of women to freely express themselves through their bodies without judgment or restriction,” she says, signing off.
Free entry. May 11. 6.30 pm. At Shilparamam Amphitheater, HITEC City.