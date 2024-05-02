Dancer Bhavana Gowri will present her lessons in movement at an impending show

About choreography, movement artiste Bhavana Gowri holds that it is both timeless and timely, capable of carrying the weight of history while moving gracefully towards the future. She shares that historically, dance has been intertwined with the rituals and everyday lives of women across various cultures. In many societies, it has been a rite of passage, a form of social interaction, and a mode of storytelling.

For instance, classical Indian dances like Bharatanatyam and Odissi often depict themes from mythology, highlighting revered female figures such as goddesses and heroines. “It can be a personal journey where one discovers inner strength and beauty. Through movements, one can express a range of emotions — from joy, love, and tenderness, anger, sorrow, and defiance. This emotional expression is liberating and empowering, providing a space for women to communicate fearlessly,” she adds.

Helming her professional ensemble, Maya Dance Company, one of her many much-anticipated events promises to showcase a series of dance pieces that resonate with the dynamism of modern society while preserving the time-honoured elegance of Bharatanatyam. “The production is especially close to my heart as it portrays the power and grace of women through the ages,” Bhavana explains, adding, “We are presenting stories of iconic women such as Rani Lakshmibai and Sarojini Naidu, alongside the narrative of the contemporary woman, all through the prism of dance.” The performance will explore womanhood, Indian mythology and the nuanced idea of Devi dance/drama The highlight of the evening will feature a notable choreographic fusion where classical Bharatanatyam movements intertwine with elements of Kalaripayattu, a martial art form from Kerala.

“The fusion of Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu in our choreography aims to depict the enduring spirit of women warriors and leaders through history,” Bhavana tells us. “It’s about celebrating their struggles and triumphs in a manner that today’s audience can connect with and be inspired by.” The Maya Dance Company ensemble, a talented group of amazing dancers trained under various gurus, brings a rich blend of perspectives to the stage.