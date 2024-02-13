New Orleans' Carnival season marks Fat Tuesday with celebrities and pretend monarchs

The Krewe of Orpheus Smokey Mary train makes its way up Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans

New Orleans’ Carnival season is nearing its “Fat Tuesday” climax, with the last lavish Mardi Gras parades set to roll through historic neighbourhoods while narrow streets of the old French Quarter host a raucous, continuous street party of revellers overflowing its bars and restaurants.

Two of the city’s favourite parades — the processions of Rex, King of Carnival and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club — were set to roll Tuesday morning on major thoroughfares. Monday night featured the parade of the Krewe of Orpheus, co-founded by home-grown musician and actor Harry Connick Jr. In addition to elaborate floats and marching bands, scheduled participants included Connick himself, actor Neil Patrick Harris and Harris’ husband, David Burtka.

Also read: Vibhinna Ramdev’s production is all set for an India Tour kick-starting from Bengaluru

New Orleans has the nation’s largest and best-known Carnival celebration. It's replete with cherished traditions beloved by locals. But it's also a vital boost to the city’s tourist-driven economy — always evident in the French Quarter.

“No strangers down here,” visitor Renitta Haynes of Chattanooga, Tennessee, said as she watched costumed revellers on Bourbon Street over the weekend. “Everybody is very friendly and approachable. I love that.” She and her friend Tiffany Collins wore giant purple, green and gold bead necklaces as they sipped drinks.

The annual pre-Lenten festivities aren't limited to New Orleans. Similar celebrations are held in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast. Mobile, Alabama, where six parades were scheduled Tuesday, lays claim to the nation's oldest Mardi Gras celebration. And other lavish Carnival celebrations in Brazil and Europe are world-renowned.

Also read: The 19th edition Drishti National Dance Festival in Bengaluru to feature a kaleidoscope of movements

Monday's activities in New Orleans also included an afternoon “Lundi Gras," or Fat Monday celebration on the Mississippi Riverfront, including live music. Part of the event was the annual ceremonial meeting of the man tapped to be this year’s King of Carnival.