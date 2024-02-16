An affair to remember with your self

Valentine’s Day is just over, and while we may have celebrated our love for the important people in our lives, our love for the self is more often than not ignored or neglected. Why? Whispers Of Worth —

An Evening’s Affair of Self-Love is going to answer that question while emphasising the importance of self love. A recurring word in today’s young, modern world, this event, as a part of O2 Rendezvous with Art, a monthly performing arts series, seeks to delve into the essence of this powerful concept through spoken word and storytelling.

Experimenting with these art forms, young talents including Akshath Ram J, Sruthakeerthi and Balachandar B will be indulging in their journey of self-discovery filled with humour, emotion and some theatrical flair.

Akshath is a 22-year-old spoken word artiste from Chennai who has been performing over the last four years. Writing on various themes, Akshath adds a unique tinge of dramatisation to each piece, making his performance a delight to watch.

Sruthakeerthi is a marketer by day and a storyteller by night, who has a penchant for sharing various slices of her life. Having dabbled across different art forms like poetry and music, she found her calling with storytelling. She believes that stories can cut across various boundaries and bring people together and loves doing that through her shows.

Spoken word artiste Balachandar is a content writer and a bilingual poet. A lover of simplicity, he firmly believes that art is for everyone and there is no one way to do art. A collaborative writer who has done several bi-lingual duo poetry performances, he is known for his kuttypa, a Tamil short form of poetry. He hopes one day, his words will be simple enough to be understood by everyone and provoke hearts to improve the understanding of emotions.

Tickets at Rs 250.

February 18, 6.30 pm.

At Alchemy Black Box, Adyar.

