Nayab Midha comes to Hyderabad with a show empowering women

When we think of our childhood, we often imagine dreamy tales featuring a fairy godmother, a princess, a castle, and a knight in shining armour — stories with a happy ending. While this is how most women remember their childhood tales, many men recall the adrenaline rush of watching Batman or Superman defeat villains, often unaware of narratives beyond that realm. This contrast formed the idea behind Nayab Midha’s spoken-word show, Rajkumari.
“From childhood, women are taught to seek love with the expectation that everything will fall into place after. But what happens if the prince doesn’t show up? What if a man fails to meet expectations? How do you navigate love then?” Nayab asks.
While the show is certainly about the rajkumari finding her voice, becoming empowered, and embracing self-love, it also offers something for men — a chance to understand how vastly different their childhood experiences may have been compared to women’s. “We talk about empowerment all the time, but at its core, not much has changed. Yes, women are allowed to work now, but when they come home, it’s still the same — they’re expected to do the household chores,” Nayab points out. “When a woman works at home, she does it for everyone. But when a man works, he earns for himself, and women still need to ‘borrow’ or ‘ask for permission’ to access that money.”
Nayab shares an example to highlight the importance of men understanding a woman’s perspective. “If she wasn’t allowed to travel before marriage, and her husband dislikes travelling, he needs to understand that he’s stifling a dream.” Through her work, Nayab seeks to deliver a clear message: don’t listen to your parents if they stop you from doing something just because you are unmarried.
Vulnerability is a central theme in Nayab’s performances. She believes it’s essential to feel every emotion deeply — that’s the true strength of an artiste. It allows her to connect with the audience and remain authentic in her craft. She also attributes her vulnerability to the many battles she had to fight during her childhood. “It heals me and gives me strength,” Nayab reflects.
As one of the few spoken-word artistes to embark on a world tour, Nayab observes that audiences everywhere are essentially the same—at their core, people process emotions similarly. “Just like art — although we may all look at the same piece, we perceive it differently based on our own lives.” Nayab is all set to tour internationally with Rajkumari.
Tickets at INR 999. May 3, 7 pm.
At KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul.
