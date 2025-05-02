Nayab Midha comes to Hyderabad with a show empowering women

For the princess in you

While the show is certainly about the rajkumari finding her voice, becoming empowered, and embracing self-love, it also offers something for men — a chance to understand how vastly different their childhood experiences may have been compared to women’s. “We talk about empowerment all the time, but at its core, not much has changed. Yes, women are allowed to work now, but when they come home, it’s still the same — they’re expected to do the household chores,” Nayab points out. “When a woman works at home, she does it for everyone. But when a man works, he earns for himself, and women still need to ‘borrow’ or ‘ask for permission’ to access that money.”

Nayab shares an example to highlight the importance of men understanding a woman’s perspective. “If she wasn’t allowed to travel before marriage, and her husband dislikes travelling, he needs to understand that he’s stifling a dream.” Through her work, Nayab seeks to deliver a clear message: don’t listen to your parents if they stop you from doing something just because you are unmarried.