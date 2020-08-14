The Bengaluru Story is an online an art exhibition and sale with works of noted Indian artists. Presented by Art for Concern, in aid of Concern India Foundation, the unique online exhibition has an eclectic collection of 25 artworks. Names include artists such as Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, Ganesh Pyne, Sunil Das, Akbar Padamsee, FN Souza, Senaka Senanaike, GS Shenoy, JMS Mani, Manu Parekh, Sachin Jaltare, Shakti Burman, Ramananda Bandyopadhyay, N Sivanesan, T Vaikuntam, Nikhil Chaganlal, Laxma Gouda, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Hariram, Rajini Rekha, Biplab Sarkar and Asit Patnaik.

See works such as Temple Festival by Manu Parekh, Asit Kumar Patnaik's Affection II,

G. Subramanian's Girl Series, Stellar Memory by Hari Ram, J.M.S. Mani's Badami People, Nikhil Chaganlal's Goan Beach House and more. Along with that you can feast your eyes on the work of G.S Shenoy, considered to be the master landscape artist and a fine colourist, K Laxma Goud’s breath-taking sculpture in the wooden medium, and the brilliant contemporary work by Sri Lankan, Senaka Senanaike.

Nikhil Chaganlal's Goan Beach House

The event is in aid of Concern India Foundation to support their fight against Covid-19. The non-profit is working towards providing ventilators, ECG machines, portable X-Ray machines and cleaning agents and to also support their ongoing programs in the field of education, health and community development.



August 21 - 25. Details: artforconcern.org

