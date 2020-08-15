Bengaluru-based art gallery, Gallery G, has reopened after the lockdown measures taken by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gallery hosts a ‘hybrid’ show titled Split and Share that will showcase works by sculptors KS Radhakrishnan, Sunita Lamba and Tarun Maity. Radhakrishnan’s Musui and Maiya series in table-top sizes can be viewed online, while artists Sunita Lamba and Tarun Maity’s works will be on display in the gallery on Lavelle Road.

One of the most notable names in this generation of Indian sculptors, KS Radhakrishnan is a figurative sculptor, who has a preference for bronze modelling. He is known for recharging age-old sculptural processes with a new sensibility. This series feature his signature Musui and Maiya characters in bronze.

Sunita Lamba experiments with different media such as steel and stone bronze fibre glass for creating her nuanced images. Moulding hard and cold steel into endearing male and female forms, Sunita aims to bring out the best of the human figure whilst at the same time capturing emotional bonds such as that between mother and a child, or that of young lovers.

Delhi-based Tarun Maity also specialises in bronze sculptures. For the Split and Share exhibition, Maity has specially crafted transmutation sculptures that expose the deeply-rooted paradox of our modern life. His intense and realistic imageries of animals and birds hit the raw nerve of the viewers and exude a sense of anxiety our time is ridden with.

A sculpture by Tarun Maity



“As an artist I try to highlight the situation of the society vis-a- vis the natural environment I grew up in Kakdwip, near Sunderban Forest,” says Maity.

“It’s a new experience for us as we have never shown an artist’s work in this manner before,” says Gitanjali Maini, the founder and managing director of the gallery, adding, “It’s interesting because we have been able to show the works of a sculptor of KS Radhakrishnan’s calibre through this new model. It takes years to book a show with Radhakrishnan; he is always busy and his works are in great demand. Through this hybrid model he was happy to share images of his works which are available and that we will bring down for interested customers only.”

One of KS Radhakrishnan's works titled Song of the Idli Maker

Maini also opines that this new ‘hybrid’ model of working and showing art is very beneficial for younger artists who often struggle to pay freight and transport costs to send their works over for shows. “Here good images are all we need; we are happy to show works by more artists in this manner, especially in times like this when everyone is struggling to find some balance with this new normal,” she sums up.



Until September 15. On Lavelle Road. Details: gallery.com