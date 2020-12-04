The second edition of The Art Project (TAP) India online showcase is now live and this edition, just like the first, will exhibit solo shows from 15 galleries across India. Called TAP2x, this time around they have also included TAP Thursday and TAPLive. While the former is a series of talks by noted artists and experts from the field of art, the latter features one-on-one conversations between two prominent personalities from the art world, which will be streamed live on Instagram.

Artists whose works one can expect to view include Birender Yadav, Manish Nai, Gayatri Gamuz, Kavita Jaiswal, Shalini Saran, Anjan Modak, Kumaresan Selvaraj, Waswo x Waswo & R. Vijay, Sachin Karne and Ketaki Sarpotdar. Some of the participating galleries are MwtAG (Mitch Crites & Minhass Mazumdar with Apparao Galleries), Akar Prakar, Anant Art, Gallery White, Gallery Espace, Emami Art and Wonderwall.

