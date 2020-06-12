Coins in ancient Greece were not invented for convenience but out of necessity. The need to pay mercenary soldiers led to the introduction of coins by The Kingdom of Lydia in the early 6th century BC. Such facts and trivia about coins from across the world are chronicled on the website, Mintage World.



The digital platform that is also a virtual museum of currencies and stamps from across the world has now introduced the National Treasure Hunt, an interactive activity. The hunt is open to anyone who is interested to learn more about heritage coins and notes. Talking about the initiative, Sushil Kumar Agrawal, CEO of Mintage World, explains, “Because of the lockdown, I think people were looking for interesting activities to do with family. Many Indian families have old coins, stamps and notes, either given to them by their parents or collected by individuals. Hence, we started appealing to hobbyists and friends to dig into their piggy banks and old purses to find old currency, and share the images on our website and social media platforms.”



Mintage World’s posts encouraged visitors and numismatists to find out more about their currencies with the help of trivia posted on the website. This way, people started sharing information about their treasured collections, leading to discussions, hence the title National Treasure Hunt. The hunt is still ongoing, and apart from sharing trivia, the website also helps visitors with tips on how to preserve the collections and the value of their ‘treasures.’

Details: mintageworld.com



