Artspeaks India is all set to host a virtual exhibition of noted Delhi-based painter and sculptor Hemi Bawa’s latest collection of works, Bodies of Light. Hemi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 is also widely recognised for her sculpture at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Bodies of Light is testament to the artist’s skillful exploration of contemporary glass art and she highlights the interaction of light and space through her sculptures. The collection showcases different techniques, such as kiln glass casting which involves handling molten material

In the ‘Head Series’, she uses translucent material that plays with light at different angles to bring out different expressions, while the ‘Torso Series’ comprises minimalist forms paired with barbed wires - a representation of the restrictions and boundaries set by the ongoing pandemic.

The show will be inaugurated virtually by renowned artist Rameshwar Broota on November 21 at 6 pm and will continue online until January 15, 2021. The inauguration will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic: The Glassmakers Club - A Discussion on Working With Glass. Panelists include Anjali Srinivasan (assistant professor and program coordinator Fine Arts 3D Glass Program, Massachusetts College of Art and Design), Sisir Sahana (professor Ceramics & Glass Department of Design, Kala Bhavan Vishwa Bharati Santiniketan) and Hemi Bawa.

