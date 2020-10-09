Every Soiled Page, a new show, opens online at Ishara Art Foundation. Curated by Sabih Ahmed from the Prabhakar Collection, it features works by artists like Anju Dodiya, Astha Butail, Neha Choksi, Praneet Soi, Sunil Padwal, and a newly commissioned performance installation by Inder Salim with readings, recitals, inscriptions and annotations.

The title of the exhibition takes inspiration from a verse written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz in 1953, while he was imprisoned in Montgomery Central Jail. The exhibition lays emphasis on different surfaces and materials. The foundation, located in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, is the first permanent gallery dedicated to South Asian Art in the country. It is funded and supported by collector and patron, Smita Prabhakar, a Dubai resident. Those interested can view the show online on appointment. Until December 19.

Here are is a preview of Every Soiled Page:

By Neha Choksi

By Anju Dodiya