Mumbai- and Kolkata-based artist Viraag Desai is set to unveil his latest collection of art - A Mechanical Eye, Studies of Lattice and Light. Described as an adjustment to the ‘new creative,’ Viraag has used his signature techniques of collage/decollage and watercolour illustrations extensively. In addition, he has also employed the new technology of photogrammetry and 3D scanning to create a seamless coming together of analog and digital.

Drawing from his experience working as a sound and set designer, he has created mixed-media collages and an immersive installation, as he believes that this pandemic has taught the world that everything is connected. For instance, his Eidetic series uses reclaimed bits of everyday posters to represent the needs and desires of humans. The found posters are treated with controlled abrasion, and paired with watercolour and airbrush on paper. They are then created into abstract shapes that represent the havoc caused by cyclone Amphan in Kolkata earlier this year.

September 11 - October 30.